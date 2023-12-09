Saturday's contest between the Indiana State Sycamores (8-1) and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-8) at Hulman Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 85-62 and heavily favors Indiana State to take home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 9.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Indiana State vs. Southern Indiana Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Indiana State vs. Southern Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana State 85, Southern Indiana 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana State vs. Southern Indiana

Computer Predicted Spread: Indiana State (-22.3)

Indiana State (-22.3) Computer Predicted Total: 147.2

Indiana State's record against the spread this season is 5-2-0, while Southern Indiana's is 5-3-0. A total of five out of the Sycamores' games this season have hit the over, and two of the Screaming Eagles' games have gone over.

Indiana State Performance Insights

The Sycamores outscore opponents by 14.6 points per game (scoring 87.4 points per game to rank 13th in college basketball while allowing 72.8 per outing to rank 223rd in college basketball) and have a +132 scoring differential overall.

The 30.8 rebounds per game Indiana State averages rank 279th in college basketball, and are 1.5 more than the 29.3 its opponents record per outing.

Indiana State connects on 11.0 three-pointers per game (seventh-most in college basketball), 5.0 more than its opponents (6.0). It is shooting 41.4% from deep (seventh-best in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 31.0%.

The Sycamores average 109.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (10th in college basketball), and give up 91.0 points per 100 possessions (226th in college basketball).

Indiana State wins the turnover battle by 1.7 per game, committing 11.7 (167th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.4.

