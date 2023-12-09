How to Watch Indiana vs. Auburn on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Indiana Hoosiers (7-1) will look to build on a four-game winning run when hosting the Auburn Tigers (5-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at State Farm Arena. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Indiana vs. Auburn Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Indiana Stats Insights
- This season, the Hoosiers have a 50.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 13.1% higher than the 37.3% of shots the Tigers' opponents have hit.
- In games Indiana shoots better than 37.3% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.
- The Tigers are the 37th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Hoosiers sit at 291st.
- The Hoosiers put up 8.7 more points per game (74.1) than the Tigers give up (65.4).
- Indiana has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 65.4 points.
Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Indiana put up 80.1 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 67.5 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Hoosiers surrendered 6.8 fewer points per game (65.4) than when playing on the road (72.2).
- Indiana made 6.4 threes per game with a 40.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 7.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (4.6 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).
Indiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Harvard
|W 89-76
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/1/2023
|Maryland
|W 65-53
|Assembly Hall
|12/5/2023
|@ Michigan
|W 78-75
|Crisler Center
|12/9/2023
|Auburn
|-
|State Farm Arena
|12/16/2023
|Kansas
|-
|Assembly Hall
|12/19/2023
|Morehead State
|-
|Assembly Hall
