Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 9?
The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest versus the Toronto Maple Leafs is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Filip Forsberg score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)
Forsberg stats and insights
- Forsberg has scored in 10 of 26 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.
- In one game against the Maple Leafs this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.
- Forsberg has picked up two goals and nine assists on the power play.
- He has a 13.3% shooting percentage, attempting 4.0 shots per game.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are allowing 76 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.5 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|16:05
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|20:12
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|16:45
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|23:35
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:59
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|2
|1
|1
|21:43
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/26/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|20:45
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blues
|3
|2
|1
|17:11
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|2
|0
|18:54
|Home
|W 4-3
Predators vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network
