The DePaul Blue Demons (1-7) will look to halt a five-game losing skid when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

DePaul vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

DePaul Stats Insights

This season, the Blue Demons have a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have made.

DePaul is 1-2 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.

The Cardinals are the 82nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blue Demons sit at 349th.

The Blue Demons put up only 4.1 fewer points per game (70.5) than the Cardinals allow (74.6).

DePaul is 0-2 when scoring more than 74.6 points.

Louisville Stats Insights

The Cardinals have shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points less than the 47.5% shooting opponents of the Blue Demons have averaged.

The Cardinals are the 82nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Demons sit at 351st.

The Cardinals average just 4.5 fewer points per game (75.4) than the Blue Demons give up (79.9).

Louisville is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 70.5 points.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

DePaul put up 75.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 9.0 more points than it averaged in away games (66.4).

Defensively the Blue Demons were worse at home last season, giving up 77.5 points per game, compared to 77.4 in away games.

DePaul sunk 9.5 three-pointers per game with a 40.0% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 6.3% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.1 threes per game, 33.7% three-point percentage).

Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Louisville scored 1.6 more points per game at home (66.0) than on the road (64.4).

At home, the Cardinals conceded 71.9 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (81.1).

Beyond the arc, Louisville sunk more 3-pointers on the road (6.9 per game) than at home (6.5) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (37.3%) than at home (31.7%).

DePaul Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/25/2023 Northern Illinois L 89-79 Wintrust Arena 12/1/2023 Iowa State L 99-80 Wintrust Arena 12/6/2023 @ Texas A&M L 89-64 Reed Arena 12/9/2023 Louisville - Wintrust Arena 12/16/2023 Northwestern - Wintrust Arena 12/23/2023 Villanova - Wintrust Arena

Louisville Upcoming Schedule