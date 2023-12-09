The Butler Bulldogs (7-2) will attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they host the California Golden Bears (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse as 8.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The over/under in the matchup is set at 145.5.

Butler vs. Cal Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Butler -8.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Butler vs Cal Betting Records & Stats

The Bulldogs' ATS record is 7-2-0 this season.

Butler has been at least a -450 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 81.8% chance of a victory for the Bulldogs.

Cal has gone 5-3-0 ATS this year.

The Golden Bears have played as an underdog of +340 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Cal has an implied victory probability of 22.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Butler vs. Cal Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Butler 5 55.6% 82.1 156.7 67.9 140.8 142.8 Cal 5 62.5% 74.6 156.7 72.9 140.8 144

Additional Butler vs Cal Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs record 82.1 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 72.9 the Golden Bears give up.

When Butler totals more than 72.9 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Golden Bears put up an average of 74.6 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 67.9 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 67.9 points, Cal is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

Butler vs. Cal Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Butler 7-2-0 3-1 4-5-0 Cal 5-3-0 1-0 6-2-0

Butler vs. Cal Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Butler Cal 10-6 Home Record 3-14 3-9 Away Record 0-12 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-12-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 60.5 61.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 56.6 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-8-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

