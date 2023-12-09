The Butler Bulldogs (4-2) meet the California Golden Bears (2-4) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This clash is available on Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. Cal Game Information

Butler Players to Watch

  • Jahmyl Telfort: 14.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Pierre Brooks: 15.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Posh Alexander: 10.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • DJ Davis: 12.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jalen Thomas: 5.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Cal Players to Watch

Butler vs. Cal Stat Comparison

Butler Rank Butler AVG Cal AVG Cal Rank
64th 82.3 Points Scored 74.3 201st
109th 66.8 Points Allowed 73.0 221st
152nd 34.0 Rebounds 32.8 204th
296th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 9.8 139th
90th 8.5 3pt Made 7.8 146th
149th 13.8 Assists 9.5 345th
80th 10.3 Turnovers 13.5 273rd

