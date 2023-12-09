The Butler Bulldogs (4-2) meet the California Golden Bears (2-4) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This clash is available on Fox Sports 1.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Butler vs. Cal Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Butler Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Butler Players to Watch

Jahmyl Telfort: 14.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Pierre Brooks: 15.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Posh Alexander: 10.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK DJ Davis: 12.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Jalen Thomas: 5.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cal Players to Watch

Telfort: 14.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Brooks: 15.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Alexander: 10.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Davis: 12.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Thomas: 5.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Butler vs. Cal Stat Comparison

Butler Rank Butler AVG Cal AVG Cal Rank 64th 82.3 Points Scored 74.3 201st 109th 66.8 Points Allowed 73.0 221st 152nd 34.0 Rebounds 32.8 204th 296th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 9.8 139th 90th 8.5 3pt Made 7.8 146th 149th 13.8 Assists 9.5 345th 80th 10.3 Turnovers 13.5 273rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.