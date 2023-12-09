The Butler Bulldogs (7-2) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the California Golden Bears (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Butler vs. Cal matchup in this article.

Butler vs. Cal Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Butler vs. Cal Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Butler vs. Cal Betting Trends

Butler has covered seven times in nine matchups with a spread this season.

So far this season, four out of the Bulldogs' nine games have hit the over.

Cal has compiled a 5-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Golden Bears games have gone over the point total six out of eight times this season.

Butler Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 Butler is 73rd in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+30000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (56th).

With odds of +30000, Butler has been given a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.

