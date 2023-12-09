Butler vs. Cal: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Butler Bulldogs (7-2) look to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the California Golden Bears (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Butler vs. Cal matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Butler vs. Cal Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Butler vs. Cal Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Butler Moneyline
|Cal Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Butler (-8.5)
|146.5
|-450
|+340
|FanDuel
|Butler (-8.5)
|146.5
|-385
|+300
Butler vs. Cal Betting Trends
- Butler has put together a 7-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- Bulldogs games have hit the over four out of nine times this season.
- Cal has compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Golden Bears and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of eight times this season.
Butler Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +30000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+30000), Butler is 73rd in the country. It is way higher than that, 58th, according to computer rankings.
- Butler has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
