How to Watch Butler vs. Cal on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Butler Bulldogs (7-2) will try to continue a four-game winning stretch when hosting the California Golden Bears (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. This game is at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Butler vs. Cal Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Butler Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 43% the Golden Bears allow to opponents.
- In games Butler shoots higher than 43% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.
- The Bulldogs are the 134th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Bears rank 100th.
- The Bulldogs average 9.2 more points per game (82.1) than the Golden Bears give up (72.9).
- When Butler scores more than 72.9 points, it is 5-1.
Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Butler scored 69.4 points per game last season at home, which was 8.3 more points than it averaged on the road (61.1).
- In 2022-23, the Bulldogs surrendered 65.6 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 69.3.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Butler performed better when playing at home last season, draining 7 three-pointers per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 5.8 threes per game and a 28.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Butler Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Boise State
|W 70-56
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/30/2023
|Texas Tech
|W 103-95
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/5/2023
|Buffalo
|W 72-59
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|Cal
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/15/2023
|Saginaw Valley
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/19/2023
|Georgetown
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
