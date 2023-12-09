The Butler Bulldogs (7-2) will try to continue a four-game winning stretch when hosting the California Golden Bears (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. This game is at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. Cal Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

Butler Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 43% the Golden Bears allow to opponents.

In games Butler shoots higher than 43% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.

The Bulldogs are the 134th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Bears rank 100th.

The Bulldogs average 9.2 more points per game (82.1) than the Golden Bears give up (72.9).

When Butler scores more than 72.9 points, it is 5-1.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Butler scored 69.4 points per game last season at home, which was 8.3 more points than it averaged on the road (61.1).

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs surrendered 65.6 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 69.3.

When it comes to three-pointers, Butler performed better when playing at home last season, draining 7 three-pointers per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 5.8 threes per game and a 28.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Butler Upcoming Schedule