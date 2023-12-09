The Butler Bulldogs (7-2) hope to continue a four-game winning stretch when they host the California Golden Bears (3-5) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. Cal Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

Butler Stats Insights

The Bulldogs make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Golden Bears have allowed to their opponents (43%).

In games Butler shoots better than 43% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.

The Golden Bears are the 100th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bulldogs sit at 134th.

The Bulldogs record 9.2 more points per game (82.1) than the Golden Bears give up (72.9).

Butler has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 72.9 points.

Cal Stats Insights

The Golden Bears' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (40.1%).

Cal has put together a 3-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.1% from the field.

The Golden Bears are the 100th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 284th.

The Golden Bears' 74.6 points per game are 6.7 more points than the 67.9 the Bulldogs allow.

Cal is 3-3 when giving up fewer than 82.1 points.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, Butler posted 8.3 more points per game (69.4) than it did in road games (61.1).

At home, the Bulldogs surrendered 3.7 fewer points per game (65.6) than when playing on the road (69.3).

When it comes to three-pointers, Butler performed better at home last season, making 7 three-pointers per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 5.8 threes per game and a 28.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Cal Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Cal scored 60.5 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 56.6.

The Golden Bears conceded 68.4 points per game at home last season, and 73.8 away.

Cal made more 3-pointers at home (5.5 per game) than away (4.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.4%) than away (27.8%).

Butler Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/26/2023 Boise State W 70-56 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/30/2023 Texas Tech W 103-95 Hinkle Fieldhouse 12/5/2023 Buffalo W 72-59 Hinkle Fieldhouse 12/9/2023 Cal - Hinkle Fieldhouse 12/15/2023 Saginaw Valley - Hinkle Fieldhouse 12/19/2023 Georgetown - Hinkle Fieldhouse

Cal Upcoming Schedule