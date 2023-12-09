How to Watch Butler vs. Cal on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Butler Bulldogs (7-2) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when hosting the California Golden Bears (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. This matchup is at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Butler vs. Cal Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Butler Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Golden Bears have allowed to their opponents (43%).
- In games Butler shoots higher than 43% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.
- The Golden Bears are the 100th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 134th.
- The Bulldogs average 9.2 more points per game (82.1) than the Golden Bears allow (72.9).
- When Butler scores more than 72.9 points, it is 5-1.
Cal Stats Insights
- The Golden Bears are shooting 43.5% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 40.1% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Cal has a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.1% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Bears rank 53rd.
- The Golden Bears score an average of 74.6 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 67.9 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
- Cal is 3-3 when giving up fewer than 82.1 points.
Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Butler performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 69.4 points per game, compared to 61.1 per game when playing on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Bulldogs gave up 65.6 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 69.3.
- At home, Butler made 1.2 more treys per game (7) than away from home (5.8). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.7%) compared to when playing on the road (28.8%).
Cal Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Cal scored 60.5 points per game at home last season, and 56.6 away.
- The Golden Bears conceded fewer points at home (68.4 per game) than away (73.8) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Cal made fewer 3-pointers on the road (4.3 per game) than at home (5.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (27.8%) than at home (32.4%) as well.
Butler Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Boise State
|W 70-56
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/30/2023
|Texas Tech
|W 103-95
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/5/2023
|Buffalo
|W 72-59
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|Cal
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/15/2023
|Saginaw Valley
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/19/2023
|Georgetown
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
Cal Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Tulane
|L 84-81
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/25/2023
|San Diego State
|L 76-67
|JSerra Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|Santa Clara
|W 84-69
|Haas Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|@ Butler
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/16/2023
|Ole Miss
|-
|Frost Bank Center
|12/20/2023
|UCSD
|-
|Haas Pavilion
