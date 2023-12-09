The Butler Bulldogs (7-2) look to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the California Golden Bears (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

Butler vs. Cal Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

Butler Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 43% the Golden Bears allow to opponents.

Butler is 7-1 when it shoots better than 43% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 134th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Bears sit at 100th.

The Bulldogs average 9.2 more points per game (82.1) than the Golden Bears allow (72.9).

Butler is 5-1 when scoring more than 72.9 points.

Cal Stats Insights

The Golden Bears have shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 40.1% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Cal has compiled a 3-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.1% from the field.

The Golden Bears are the 100th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 284th.

The Golden Bears' 74.6 points per game are 6.7 more points than the 67.9 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

Cal is 3-3 when allowing fewer than 82.1 points.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Butler played better at home last season, putting up 69.4 points per game, compared to 61.1 per game away from home.

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs ceded 65.6 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 69.3.

When it comes to three-pointers, Butler performed better at home last year, sinking 7 threes per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 5.8 threes per game and a 28.8% three-point percentage on the road.

Cal Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Cal scored more points at home (60.5 per game) than on the road (56.6) last season.

At home, the Golden Bears allowed 68.4 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed away (73.8).

Cal drained more 3-pointers at home (5.5 per game) than away (4.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.4%) than on the road (27.8%).

Butler Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/26/2023 Boise State W 70-56 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/30/2023 Texas Tech W 103-95 Hinkle Fieldhouse 12/5/2023 Buffalo W 72-59 Hinkle Fieldhouse 12/9/2023 Cal - Hinkle Fieldhouse 12/15/2023 Saginaw Valley - Hinkle Fieldhouse 12/19/2023 Georgetown - Hinkle Fieldhouse

