The Butler Bulldogs (7-2) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the California Golden Bears (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. Cal Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Butler Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Golden Bears have allowed to their opponents (43%).
  • Butler is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 43% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 134th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Bears rank 100th.
  • The Bulldogs score 9.2 more points per game (82.1) than the Golden Bears give up (72.9).
  • When Butler puts up more than 72.9 points, it is 5-1.

Cal Stats Insights

  • The Golden Bears' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (40.1%).
  • This season, Cal has a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.1% from the field.
  • The Golden Bears are the 100th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 284th.
  • The Golden Bears average 6.7 more points per game (74.6) than the Bulldogs give up (67.9).
  • Cal has a 3-3 record when giving up fewer than 82.1 points.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Butler posted 69.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 61.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.3 points per contest.
  • The Bulldogs gave up 65.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (69.3).
  • When it comes to three-point shooting, Butler fared better at home last season, draining 7 treys per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 5.8 threes per game and a 28.8% three-point percentage in road games.

Cal Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Cal scored 3.9 more points per game at home (60.5) than on the road (56.6).
  • At home, the Golden Bears allowed 68.4 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 73.8.
  • Beyond the arc, Cal made fewer trifectas away (4.3 per game) than at home (5.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (27.8%) than at home (32.4%) as well.

Butler Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Boise State W 70-56 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/30/2023 Texas Tech W 103-95 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/5/2023 Buffalo W 72-59 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 Cal - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/15/2023 Saginaw Valley - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/19/2023 Georgetown - Hinkle Fieldhouse

Cal Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Tulane L 84-81 JSerra Pavilion
11/25/2023 San Diego State L 76-67 JSerra Pavilion
12/2/2023 Santa Clara W 84-69 Haas Pavilion
12/9/2023 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/16/2023 Ole Miss - Frost Bank Center
12/20/2023 UCSD - Haas Pavilion

