The Butler Bulldogs (7-2) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the California Golden Bears (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. Cal Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

Butler Stats Insights

The Bulldogs make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Golden Bears have allowed to their opponents (43%).

Butler is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 43% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 134th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Bears rank 100th.

The Bulldogs score 9.2 more points per game (82.1) than the Golden Bears give up (72.9).

When Butler puts up more than 72.9 points, it is 5-1.

Cal Stats Insights

The Golden Bears' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (40.1%).

This season, Cal has a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.1% from the field.

The Golden Bears are the 100th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 284th.

The Golden Bears average 6.7 more points per game (74.6) than the Bulldogs give up (67.9).

Cal has a 3-3 record when giving up fewer than 82.1 points.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Butler posted 69.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 61.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.3 points per contest.

The Bulldogs gave up 65.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (69.3).

When it comes to three-point shooting, Butler fared better at home last season, draining 7 treys per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 5.8 threes per game and a 28.8% three-point percentage in road games.

Cal Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Cal scored 3.9 more points per game at home (60.5) than on the road (56.6).

At home, the Golden Bears allowed 68.4 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 73.8.

Beyond the arc, Cal made fewer trifectas away (4.3 per game) than at home (5.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (27.8%) than at home (32.4%) as well.

Butler Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/26/2023 Boise State W 70-56 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/30/2023 Texas Tech W 103-95 Hinkle Fieldhouse 12/5/2023 Buffalo W 72-59 Hinkle Fieldhouse 12/9/2023 Cal - Hinkle Fieldhouse 12/15/2023 Saginaw Valley - Hinkle Fieldhouse 12/19/2023 Georgetown - Hinkle Fieldhouse

Cal Upcoming Schedule