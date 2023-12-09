How to Watch Butler vs. Cal on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Butler Bulldogs (7-2) hope to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the California Golden Bears (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.
Butler vs. Cal Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Butler Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 43% the Golden Bears allow to opponents.
- In games Butler shoots higher than 43% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.
- The Bulldogs are the 134th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Bears sit at 100th.
- The 82.1 points per game the Bulldogs put up are 9.2 more points than the Golden Bears give up (72.9).
- Butler is 5-1 when scoring more than 72.9 points.
Cal Stats Insights
- The Golden Bears are shooting 43.5% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 40.1% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Cal has a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.1% from the field.
- The Golden Bears are the 100th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 284th.
- The Golden Bears' 74.6 points per game are 6.7 more points than the 67.9 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- Cal is 3-3 when giving up fewer than 82.1 points.
Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Butler scored 69.4 points per game when playing at home last year. In road games, it averaged 61.1 points per contest.
- The Bulldogs gave up 65.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 69.3 away from home.
- Butler sunk 7 threes per game with a 36.7% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.2 more threes and 7.9% points better than it averaged away from home (5.8 threes per game, 28.8% three-point percentage).
Cal Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Cal put up more points at home (60.5 per game) than away (56.6) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Golden Bears gave up 5.4 fewer points per game at home (68.4) than away (73.8).
- At home, Cal knocked down 5.5 3-pointers per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged on the road (4.3). Cal's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.4%) than on the road (27.8%).
Butler Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Boise State
|W 70-56
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/30/2023
|Texas Tech
|W 103-95
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/5/2023
|Buffalo
|W 72-59
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|Cal
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/15/2023
|Saginaw Valley
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/19/2023
|Georgetown
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
Cal Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Tulane
|L 84-81
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/25/2023
|San Diego State
|L 76-67
|JSerra Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|Santa Clara
|W 84-69
|Haas Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|@ Butler
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/16/2023
|Ole Miss
|-
|Frost Bank Center
|12/20/2023
|UCSD
|-
|Haas Pavilion
