Saturday's game at Hinkle Fieldhouse has the Butler Bulldogs (7-2) taking on the California Golden Bears (3-5) at 12:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 80-69 win, as our model heavily favors Butler.

According to our computer prediction, Butler projects to cover the 8.5-point spread in its matchup versus Cal. The total has been set at 147.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Butler vs. Cal Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Hinkle Fieldhouse Line: Butler -8.5

Butler -8.5 Point Total: 147.5

147.5 Moneyline (To Win): Butler -450, Cal +340

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Butler vs. Cal Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 80, Cal 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. Cal

Pick ATS: Butler (-8.5)



Butler (-8.5) Pick OU: Over (147.5)



Butler has put together a 7-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Cal is 5-3-0. The Bulldogs have hit the over in four games, while Golden Bears games have gone over six times. The teams combine to score 156.7 points per game, 9.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 14.2 points per game with a +128 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.1 points per game (52nd in college basketball) and allow 67.9 per contest (111th in college basketball).

Butler is 134th in college basketball at 37.7 rebounds per game. That's 2.1 more than the 35.6 its opponents average.

Butler knocks down 8.0 three-pointers per game (135th in college basketball) at a 33.5% rate (175th in college basketball), compared to the 7.2 its opponents make while shooting 29.0% from beyond the arc.

The Bulldogs average 101.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (54th in college basketball), and allow 84.2 points per 100 possessions (61st in college basketball).

Butler has committed 10.4 turnovers per game (76th in college basketball play), 1.6 fewer than the 12.0 it forces on average (199th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.