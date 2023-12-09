Saturday's contest features the Butler Bulldogs (7-2) and the California Golden Bears (3-5) facing off at Hinkle Fieldhouse in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 79-69 victory for heavily favored Butler according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on December 9.

Based on our computer prediction, Butler should cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 8.5. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 146.5 total.

Butler vs. Cal Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Line: Butler -8.5

Point Total: 146.5

Moneyline (To Win): Butler -450, Cal +340

Butler vs. Cal Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 79, Cal 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. Cal

Pick ATS: Butler (-8.5)



Butler (-8.5) Pick OU: Over (146.5)



Butler is 7-2-0 against the spread, while Cal's ATS record this season is 5-3-0. The Bulldogs have gone over the point total in four games, while Golden Bears games have gone over six times. The two teams combine to score 156.7 points per game, 10.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 14.2 points per game with a +128 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.1 points per game (52nd in college basketball) and give up 67.9 per contest (111th in college basketball).

The 37.7 rebounds per game Butler averages rank 134th in the country, and are 2.1 more than the 35.6 its opponents collect per contest.

Butler knocks down 8.0 three-pointers per game (135th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.2 on average.

The Bulldogs average 101.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (54th in college basketball), and give up 84.2 points per 100 possessions (61st in college basketball).

Butler has committed 10.4 turnovers per game (76th in college basketball action), 1.6 fewer than the 12.0 it forces on average (199th in college basketball).

