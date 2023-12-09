Saturday's contest between the Butler Bulldogs (7-2) and the California Golden Bears (3-5) at Hinkle Fieldhouse should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-69 and heavily favors Butler to take home the win. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on December 9.

Butler vs. Cal Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Butler vs. Cal Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 79, Cal 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. Cal

Computer Predicted Spread: Butler (-10.0)

Butler (-10.0) Computer Predicted Total: 148.8

Butler's record against the spread so far this season is 7-2-0, while Cal's is 5-3-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Bulldogs are 4-5-0 and the Golden Bears are 6-2-0.

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs' +128 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 82.1 points per game (52nd in college basketball) while allowing 67.9 per outing (110th in college basketball).

The 34.9 rebounds per game Butler averages rank 111th in the country, and are 2.1 more than the 32.8 its opponents record per contest.

Butler connects on 8.0 three-pointers per game (133rd in college basketball) at a 33.5% rate (171st in college basketball), compared to the 7.2 its opponents make while shooting 29.0% from deep.

The Bulldogs rank 55th in college basketball with 101.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 61st in college basketball defensively with 84.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Butler has committed 10.4 turnovers per game (75th in college basketball action), 1.6 fewer than the 12.0 it forces on average (198th in college basketball).

