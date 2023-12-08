Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Wayne County, Indiana today, we've got what you need below.
Wayne County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Richmond High School at Marion High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Marion, IN
- Conference: North Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
