Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Porter County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Porter County, Indiana, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Porter County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hebron High School at Tri-Township Tigers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: LaCrosse, IN
- Conference: Porter County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calumet Christian School at Victory Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Valparaiso, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
