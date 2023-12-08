Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Madison County, Indiana today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Madison County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Frankton High School at Eastbrook High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Marion, IN
- Conference: Central Indiana
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.