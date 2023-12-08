Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
In Lake County, Indiana, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Info on how to watch them is available below.
Lake County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Newton High School at Highland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Highland, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calumet Christian School at Victory Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Valparaiso, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
