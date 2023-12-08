Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hamilton County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Hamilton County, Indiana today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hamilton County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carmel High School at Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.