Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Grant County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Grant County, Indiana, there are interesting high school basketball games on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Grant County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Richmond High School at Marion High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Marion, IN
- Conference: North Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Frankton High School at Eastbrook High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Marion, IN
- Conference: Central Indiana
- How to Stream: Watch Here
