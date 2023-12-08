Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Floyd County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Floyd County, Indiana today, we've got you covered here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Floyd County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Albany High School at Floyd Central High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Floyds Knobs, IN
- Conference: Hoosier Hills
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.