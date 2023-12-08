Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dearborn County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Dearborn County, Indiana today, we've got what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dearborn County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Dearborn High School at Madison Consolidated High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Madison, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.