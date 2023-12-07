The New England Patriots (2-10) enter a matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium on a five-game losing streak.

The betting insights and trends for the Steelers and Patriots can be seen below before you wager on Thursday's matchup.

Steelers vs. Patriots Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video City: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Steelers 6 30 -275 +220

Steelers vs. Patriots Betting Records & Stats

Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh has an average point total of 39.7 in their outings this year, 9.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Steelers have gone 7-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Steelers have gone 3-2 as moneyline favorites (winning 60% of those games).

Pittsburgh has played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.

New England Patriots

Patriots games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 30 points in eight of 12 outings.

New England has a 41.3-point average over/under in their matchups this season, 11.3 more points than this game's total.

The Patriots have covered the spread just two times in 12 games with a set spread.

The Patriots have won one of the eight games they've played as underdogs this season.

New England has entered three games this season as the underdog by +220 or more and is 1-2 in those contests.

Steelers vs. Patriots Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Steelers 16 28 19.1 6 39.7 9 12 Patriots 12.3 32 21.2 15 41.3 8 12

Steelers vs. Patriots Betting Insights & Trends

Steelers

Over its past three games, Pittsburgh has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.

In its past three games, Pittsburgh has not gone over the total.

The Steelers have been outscored by 37 points this season (3.1 points per game), and opponents of the Patriots have outscored them by 106 points (8.9 per game).

Patriots

New England has no wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall in its past three contests.

None of the Patriots' past three games have hit the over.

The Steelers have a -37-point scoring differential on the season (-3.1 per game). The Patriots also have been outscored by opponents this year (106 total points, 8.9 per game).

Steelers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 39.7 39.4 40.0 Implied Team Total AVG 21.5 21.6 21.4 ATS Record 7-5-0 4-3-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-10-0 2-5-0 0-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 2-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-3 2-2 2-1

Patriots Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.3 41.9 40.5 Implied Team Total AVG 22.8 22.7 22.8 ATS Record 2-10-0 1-6-0 1-4-0 Over/Under Record 3-9-0 2-5-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-3 0-2 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-7 1-4 0-3

