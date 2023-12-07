Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Joseph County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Saint Joseph County, Indiana today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saint Joseph County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
La Lumiere High School at Career Academy South Bend
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: South Bend, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.