How to Watch the Predators vs. Lightning Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Nashville Predators welcome in the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, December 7, with the Lightning having lost three consecutive away games.
You can tune in to BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+ to watch as the Predators and the Lightning hit the ice.
Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Predators vs. Lightning Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/10/2023
|Lightning
|Predators
|5-3 TB
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators rank 19th in goals against, conceding 80 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL action.
- The Predators rank 13th in the league with 79 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- Over the last 10 contests, the Predators have gone 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Predators have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that span.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Filip Forsberg
|25
|13
|16
|29
|28
|15
|57.1%
|Ryan O'Reilly
|25
|12
|10
|22
|11
|24
|54.2%
|Roman Josi
|25
|5
|13
|18
|18
|5
|-
|Gustav Nyquist
|25
|3
|14
|17
|17
|3
|44.4%
|Luke Evangelista
|24
|4
|10
|14
|22
|12
|0%
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning's total of 94 goals given up (3.5 per game) is 31st in the league.
- The Lightning are third in the NHL in scoring (90 goals, 3.3 per game).
- In the past 10 games, the Lightning are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Lightning have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that stretch.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|26
|17
|27
|44
|35
|20
|0%
|Brayden Point
|27
|12
|18
|30
|10
|8
|44%
|Victor Hedman
|27
|5
|22
|27
|19
|5
|-
|Steven Stamkos
|25
|10
|16
|26
|14
|4
|51.4%
|Brandon Hagel
|27
|10
|13
|23
|14
|8
|50%
