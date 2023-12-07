Player props are listed for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Tyrese Haliburton, among others, when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Indiana Pacers at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday at 5:00 PM ET.

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Pacers vs Bucks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: +116) 12.5 (Over: +114) 4.5 (Over: +112)

Thursday's over/under for Haliburton is 28.5 points, 1.6 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- four -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Thursday.

Haliburton averages 11.9 assists, 0.6 less than his over/under on Thursday.

Haliburton has connected on four three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Thursday's game (4.5).

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -102) 8.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: -130)

Thursday's over/under for Myles Turner is 17.5 points. That is 0.9 more than his season average of 16.6.

He has averaged 0.6 fewer rebounds per game (7.9) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (8.5).

Turner has connected on 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

Bruce Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -141) 2.5 (Over: -161) 1.5 (Over: +140)

The 12.7 points Bruce Brown scores per game are 0.2 more than his prop total on Thursday (12.5).

His rebounding average -- 4.4 per game -- is 0.1 less than his prop bet for Thursday's game (4.5).

Brown has averaged 2.8 assists this season, 0.3 more than his prop bet on Thursday.

He 1.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his prop bet on Thursday.

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 33.5 (Over: -104) 11.5 (Over: -125) 5.5 (Over: -147)

The 30.2 points Antetokounmpo has scored per game this season is 3.3 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Thursday (33.5).

He has averaged 10.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 fewer than his prop bet for Thursday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo's season-long assist average -- 5.2 per game -- is 0.3 assists lower than Thursday's assist prop bet value (5.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -102) 8.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: -130)

Thursday's points prop for Damian Lillard is 27.5. That is 1.9 more than his season average.

His rebound average -- 4.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Thursday.

Lillard has picked up 6.9 assists per game, 0.6 lower than his prop bet on Thursday (7.5).

He has made 2.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 less than his over/under on Thursday.

