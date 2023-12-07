The Milwaukee Bucks (15-6) are favored (by 4.5 points) to continue a nine-game home winning streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (11-8) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The over/under for the matchup is set at 254.5.

Pacers vs. Bucks Odds & Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -4.5 254.5

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

Indiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 254.5 points in nine of 19 games this season.

The average over/under for Indiana's contests this season is 253.6, 0.9 fewer points than this game's total.

Indiana has gone 11-8-0 ATS this season.

The Pacers have been underdogs in nine games this season and have come away with the win six times (66.7%) in those contests.

This season, Indiana has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Indiana has a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Pacers vs Bucks Additional Info

Pacers vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 254.5 % of Games Over 254.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 5 23.8% 122.3 250.7 118.3 243.5 233.6 Pacers 9 47.4% 128.4 250.7 125.2 243.5 238.3

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

Indiana is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests.

Eight of the Pacers' past 10 outings have gone over the total.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Indiana has a better winning percentage at home (.583, 7-5-0 record) than on the road (.571, 4-3-0).

The Pacers' 128.4 points per game are 10.1 more points than the 118.3 the Bucks give up.

When it scores more than 118.3 points, Indiana is 11-4 against the spread and 11-4 overall.

Pacers vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Pacers and Bucks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pacers 11-8 3-2 16-3 Bucks 9-12 6-10 14-7

Pacers vs. Bucks Point Insights

Pacers Bucks 128.4 Points Scored (PG) 122.3 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 11-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-2 11-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 9-0 125.2 Points Allowed (PG) 118.3 30 NBA Rank (PAPG) 24 7-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-11 7-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 14-5

