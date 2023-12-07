The Los Angeles Lakers (13-9) take on the New Orleans Pelicans (12-10) on December 7, 2023.

Lakers vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: TNT, truTV

TNT, truTV Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Lakers vs Pelicans Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).

Los Angeles is 10-3 when it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.

The Lakers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 14th.

The 112.2 points per game the Lakers score are only 1.2 fewer points than the Pelicans give up (113.4).

Los Angeles is 7-1 when scoring more than 113.4 points.

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans are shooting 48.1% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 45.7% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.

New Orleans is 11-6 when it shoots better than 45.7% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 28th.

The Pelicans put up an average of 114.6 points per game, just 1.6 more points than the 113 the Lakers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 113 points, New Orleans is 9-4.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers put up 113.3 points per game when playing at home, compared to 111.2 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 2.1 points per contest.

Los Angeles is ceding 106.5 points per game this year in home games, which is 13 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (119.5).

When it comes to total threes made, the Lakers have fared worse at home this year, draining 9.6 three-pointers per game, compared to 10.1 away from home. Meanwhile, they've put up a 33.7% three-point percentage at home and a 33.3% clip away from home.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Pelicans are scoring more points at home (117.4 per game) than away (111.2). And they are conceding less at home (113.2) than on the road (113.6).

This season the Pelicans are averaging more assists at home (28.2 per game) than away (23.7).

Lakers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Gabe Vincent Out Knee Anthony Davis Questionable Abductor LeBron James Questionable Calf Jarred Vanderbilt Questionable Heel

Pelicans Injuries