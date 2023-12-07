The Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-5) are favored (by 4.5 points) to build on a four-game home win streak when they host the IUPUI Jaguars (3-6) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The point total is set at 130.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

IUPUI vs. Eastern Illinois Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Charleston, Illinois

Charleston, Illinois Venue: Lantz Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Eastern Illinois -4.5 130.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jaguars Betting Records & Stats

IUPUI has combined with its opponent to score more than 130.5 points in four of six games this season.

IUPUI's average game total this season has been 143.0, 12.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

IUPUI are 1-5-0 against the spread this season.

IUPUI has been an underdog in six games this season and has come away with the win one time (16.7%) in those contests.

The Jaguars have not won as an underdog of +170 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that IUPUI has a 37% chance of pulling out a win.

IUPUI vs. Eastern Illinois Over/Under Stats

Games Over 130.5 % of Games Over 130.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Eastern Illinois 4 66.7% 71.2 137.2 62.8 139.8 138.3 IUPUI 4 66.7% 66.0 137.2 77.0 139.8 144.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional IUPUI Insights & Trends

The Jaguars put up an average of 66.0 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 62.8 the Panthers allow to opponents.

IUPUI is 1-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when it scores more than 62.8 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

IUPUI vs. Eastern Illinois Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Eastern Illinois 3-3-0 0-1 2-4-0 IUPUI 1-5-0 0-4 2-4-0

IUPUI vs. Eastern Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Eastern Illinois IUPUI 6-9 Home Record 4-9 3-12 Away Record 0-15 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-1-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 70.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.4 67.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.9 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.