The IUPUI Jaguars (3-6) will hope to break a four-game road skid when squaring off against the Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-5) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Lantz Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

IUPUI vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois

Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

IUPUI Stats Insights

The Jaguars are shooting 42.9% from the field, 1.5% higher than the 41.4% the Panthers' opponents have shot this season.

IUPUI has put together a 2-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.4% from the field.

The Panthers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Jaguars rank 203rd.

The Jaguars put up just 3.2 more points per game (66) than the Panthers give up (62.8).

When it scores more than 62.8 points, IUPUI is 3-2.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

IUPUI Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

IUPUI scored 66.4 points per game at home last season, and 64.9 away.

At home, the Jaguars allowed 71.5 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 81.9.

IUPUI drained fewer 3-pointers at home (4 per game) than away (4.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.8%) than on the road (31.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

IUPUI Upcoming Schedule