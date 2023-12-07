Thursday's game between the Vanderbilt Commodores (8-1) and the Butler Bulldogs (6-2) at Hinkle Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 67-63 based on our computer prediction, with Vanderbilt coming out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM on December 7.

Last time out, the Bulldogs won on Sunday 59-51 over Wisconsin.

Butler vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Butler vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

Prediction: Vanderbilt 67, Butler 63

Other Big East Predictions

Butler Schedule Analysis

When the Bulldogs took down the Wisconsin Badgers, the No. 86 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 59-51 on December 3, it was their signature win of the season thus far.

Butler has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (one).

Butler 2023-24 Best Wins

59-51 on the road over Wisconsin (No. 86) on December 3

68-61 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 153) on November 12

53-47 at home over Austin Peay (No. 176) on November 18

76-54 over St. Thomas (No. 246) on November 25

67-46 at home over Bradley (No. 302) on November 29

Butler Leaders

Caroline Strande: 15.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 45.4 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

15.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 45.4 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Rachel Kent: 10.4 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 34 3PT% (18-for-53)

10.4 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 34 3PT% (18-for-53) Sydney Jaynes: 8.3 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

8.3 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Jordan Meulemans: 9.6 PTS, 50 FG%, 53.5 3PT% (23-for-43)

9.6 PTS, 50 FG%, 53.5 3PT% (23-for-43) Ari Wiggins: 6.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 44.2 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs' +80 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10 points per game) is a result of scoring 68.5 points per game (153rd in college basketball) while allowing 58.5 per contest (83rd in college basketball).

