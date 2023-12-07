The Milwaukee Bucks (15-6) are favored (by 4.5 points) to build on a nine-game home winning streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (11-8) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacers vs. Bucks Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 126 - Pacers 121

Pacers vs Bucks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Bucks

Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 4.5)

Pacers (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-4.2)

Bucks (-4.2) Pick OU: Under (254.5)



Under (254.5) Computer Predicted Total: 247.1

The Pacers (11-8-0 ATS) have covered the spread 42.9% of the time, 15% more often than the Bucks (9-12-0) this season.

Milwaukee (6-10) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (37.5%) than Indiana (3-2) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (60%).

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2023-24, Milwaukee does it in fewer games (66.7% of the time) than Indiana (84.2%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Bucks are 15-5, a better record than the Pacers have put up (6-3) as moneyline underdogs.

Pacers Performance Insights

Offensively, the Pacers are the best team in the league (128.4 points per game). But on defense they are the worst (125.2 points allowed per game).

In 2023-24, Indiana is second-worst in the NBA in rebounds (39.5 per game) and 12th in rebounds conceded (43.6).

At 30.2 assists per game, the Pacers are best in the league.

In 2023-24, Indiana is fourth-best in the NBA in turnovers committed (12.1 per game) and ranked 14th in turnovers forced (13.7).

The Pacers are the fourth-best team in the league in 3-pointers made (15.2 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage (38.8%).

