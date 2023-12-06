Wednesday's contest between the Valparaiso Beacons (4-4) and the Central Michigan Chippewas (2-5) at McGuirk Arena is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-69, with Valparaiso taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.

The game has no set line.

Valparaiso vs. Central Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Venue: McGuirk Arena

Valparaiso vs. Central Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Valparaiso 70, Central Michigan 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Valparaiso vs. Central Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Valparaiso (-0.0)

Valparaiso (-0.0) Computer Predicted Total: 138.8

Central Michigan's record against the spread this season is 2-5-0, while Valparaiso's is 5-2-0. The Chippewas have a 4-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Beacons have a record of 2-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Valparaiso Performance Insights

The Beacons put up 70.1 points per game (265th in college basketball) while giving up 69.8 per contest (158th in college basketball). They have a +3 scoring differential.

Valparaiso loses the rebound battle by 3.9 boards on average. It records 34 rebounds per game, 150th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 37.9.

Valparaiso knocks down 6.9 three-pointers per game (229th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.9 on average.

Valparaiso wins the turnover battle by 3.1 per game, committing 10.4 (77th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.5.

