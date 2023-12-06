The Valparaiso Beacons (4-4) take on the Central Michigan Chippewas (2-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at McGuirk Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Valparaiso vs. Central Michigan Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan

McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Valparaiso Stats Insights

The Beacons' 39.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.3 percentage points lower than the Chippewas have given up to their opponents (47.9%).

The Beacons are the 152nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Chippewas sit at 215th.

The Beacons score 6.3 fewer points per game (70.1) than the Chippewas allow their opponents to score (76.4).

Valparaiso Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Valparaiso put up more points at home (72.5 per game) than away (67) last season.

At home, the Beacons allowed 69.9 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 77.8.

Valparaiso knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than away (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.6%) than away (29.6%).

Valparaiso Upcoming Schedule