The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-3) will look to halt a three-game losing stretch when visiting the Saint Louis Billikens (4-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Chaifetz Arena. This game is at 8:00 PM ET.

Southern Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri
  • TV: ESPN+
Southern Indiana vs. Saint Louis Scoring Comparison

  • The Screaming Eagles put up 9.1 fewer points per game (68.5) than the Billikens allow (77.6).
  • Saint Louis has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.5 points.
  • The Billikens score just 1.5 more points per game (75.7) than the Screaming Eagles give up (74.2).
  • When Saint Louis scores more than 74.2 points, it is 4-0.
  • When Southern Indiana allows fewer than 75.7 points, it is 3-0.
  • This year the Billikens are shooting 44.7% from the field, only 0.9% higher than Screaming Eagles give up.
  • The Screaming Eagles shoot 42.9% from the field, just 1.5 lower than the Billikens allow.

Southern Indiana Leaders

  • Vanessa Shafford: 12.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.8 STL, 49.3 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)
  • Madison Webb: 10 PTS, 50.9 FG%
  • Meredith Raley: 10.2 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)
  • Tori Handley: 5.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.3 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)
  • Chloe Gannon: 6.3 PTS, 42.9 FG%

Southern Indiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 @ Missouri L 96-62 Mizzou Arena
11/26/2023 @ Purdue L 95-57 Mackey Arena
12/1/2023 Murray State L 93-73 Screaming Eagles Arena
12/6/2023 @ Saint Louis - Chaifetz Arena
12/9/2023 Eastern Michigan - Screaming Eagles Arena
12/17/2023 Cincinnati - Screaming Eagles Arena

