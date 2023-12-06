The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (5-1) meet the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Screaming Eagles Arena. This clash will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Southern Indiana vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Information

Southern Indiana Players to Watch

  • AJ Smith: 12.3 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jeremiah Hernandez: 12.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jordan Tillmon: 10.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jack Campion: 5.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jack Mielke: 9.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch

Southern Indiana vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Stat Comparison

Southern Indiana Rank Southern Indiana AVG Purdue Fort Wayne AVG Purdue Fort Wayne Rank
332nd 63.8 Points Scored 88.0 27th
228th 73.0 Points Allowed 66.0 100th
205th 33.0 Rebounds 30.8 280th
278th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 6.8 315th
263rd 6.3 3pt Made 10.0 30th
196th 13.0 Assists 14.7 109th
286th 13.8 Turnovers 9.3 37th

