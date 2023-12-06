Wednesday's contest features the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (8-1) and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-7) clashing at Screaming Eagles Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 78-66 victory for heavily favored Purdue Fort Wayne according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 6.

The game has no line set.

Southern Indiana vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Evansville, Indiana Venue: Screaming Eagles Arena

Southern Indiana vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue Fort Wayne 78, Southern Indiana 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern Indiana vs. Purdue Fort Wayne

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue Fort Wayne (-12.9)

Purdue Fort Wayne (-12.9) Computer Predicted Total: 144.1

Southern Indiana is 5-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Purdue Fort Wayne's 4-2-0 ATS record. The Screaming Eagles are 2-5-0 and the Mastodons are 4-2-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Southern Indiana Performance Insights

The Screaming Eagles' -17 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 67.1 points per game (314th in college basketball) while allowing 69.0 per contest (142nd in college basketball).

The 35.4 rebounds per game Southern Indiana averages rank 89th in the country, and are 4.3 more than the 31.1 its opponents record per outing.

Southern Indiana makes 7.1 three-pointers per game (209th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.1 on average.

The Screaming Eagles rank 317th in college basketball by averaging 85.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 149th in college basketball, allowing 88.1 points per 100 possessions.

Southern Indiana loses the turnover battle by 2.5 per game, committing 13.2 (274th in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.7.

