The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (8-1) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-7) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Screaming Eagles Arena. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Southern Indiana matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Southern Indiana vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana

Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southern Indiana vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Purdue Fort Wayne Moneyline Southern Indiana Moneyline BetMGM Purdue Fort Wayne (-6.5) 148.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Purdue Fort Wayne (-7.5) 148.5 -325 +250 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Southern Indiana vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Betting Trends

Southern Indiana has compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread this year.

The Screaming Eagles have won each of their four games this season when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Purdue Fort Wayne has compiled a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of four out of the Mastodons' six games this season have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.