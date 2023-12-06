The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (8-1) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-7) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Screaming Eagles Arena. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Southern Indiana vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Indiana Stats Insights

  • This season, Southern Indiana has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.
  • The Mastodons are the rebounding team in the nation, the Screaming Eagles rank 239th.
  • The Screaming Eagles average just 0.5 fewer points per game (67.1) than the Mastodons allow (67.6).
  • When it scores more than 67.6 points, Southern Indiana is 2-1.

Southern Indiana Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Southern Indiana is scoring 11.5 more points per game at home (73.5) than on the road (62).
  • At home, the Screaming Eagles concede 61.5 points per game. On the road, they concede 75.
  • Southern Indiana makes fewer 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than away (7.8). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.8%) than on the road (33.3%).

Southern Indiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 @ Duke L 80-62 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/28/2023 East-West W 107-49 Screaming Eagles Arena
12/2/2023 Bowling Green L 54-52 Screaming Eagles Arena
12/6/2023 Purdue Fort Wayne - Screaming Eagles Arena
12/9/2023 @ Indiana State - Hulman Center
12/19/2023 Saint Francis (IL) - Screaming Eagles Arena

