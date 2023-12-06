How to Watch Southern Indiana vs. Purdue Fort Wayne on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (8-1) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-7) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Screaming Eagles Arena. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Southern Indiana vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southern Indiana Stats Insights
- This season, Southern Indiana has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.
- The Mastodons are the rebounding team in the nation, the Screaming Eagles rank 239th.
- The Screaming Eagles average just 0.5 fewer points per game (67.1) than the Mastodons allow (67.6).
- When it scores more than 67.6 points, Southern Indiana is 2-1.
Southern Indiana Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Southern Indiana is scoring 11.5 more points per game at home (73.5) than on the road (62).
- At home, the Screaming Eagles concede 61.5 points per game. On the road, they concede 75.
- Southern Indiana makes fewer 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than away (7.8). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.8%) than on the road (33.3%).
Southern Indiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ Duke
|L 80-62
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/28/2023
|East-West
|W 107-49
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|12/2/2023
|Bowling Green
|L 54-52
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|12/6/2023
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Indiana State
|-
|Hulman Center
|12/19/2023
|Saint Francis (IL)
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
