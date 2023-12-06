Purdue vs. Southeast Missouri State December 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Purdue Boilermakers (2-3) play the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
Purdue vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Purdue Players to Watch
- Abbey Ellis: 13.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jeanae Terry: 4.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Caitlyn Harper: 8.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Madison Layden: 8.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mary Ashley Stevenson: 8.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
Southeast Missouri State Players to Watch
