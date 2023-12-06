Wednesday's contest that pits the Purdue Boilermakers (5-3) against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-5) at Mackey Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-56 in favor of Purdue, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.

The Boilermakers came out on top in their most recent outing 83-56 against Valparaiso on Sunday.

Purdue vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Purdue vs. Southeast Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 82, Southeast Missouri State 56

Other Big Ten Predictions

Purdue Schedule Analysis

The Boilermakers beat the Texas A&M Aggies (No. 30 in our computer rankings) in a 72-58 win on November 16 -- their best victory of the season.

The Boilermakers have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (one).

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Purdue is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most losses.

Purdue 2023-24 Best Wins

72-58 at home over Texas A&M (No. 30) on November 16

67-59 on the road over Dayton (No. 205) on December 1

67-50 at home over Southern (No. 210) on November 12

95-57 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 280) on November 26

83-56 at home over Valparaiso (No. 314) on December 3

Purdue Leaders

Abbey Ellis: 15 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.2 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)

15 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.2 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39) Jeanae Terry: 4 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 26.7 FG%

4 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 26.7 FG% Madison Layden: 10.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.5 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (18-for-39)

10.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.5 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (18-for-39) Rashunda Jones: 10.9 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

10.9 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Mary Ashley Stevenson: 9.3 PTS, 45.6 FG%

Purdue Performance Insights

The Boilermakers average 67.4 points per game (170th in college basketball) while giving up 61.1 per outing (123rd in college basketball). They have a +50 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.3 points per game.

