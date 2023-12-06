The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (8-1) are 5.5-point favorites as they try to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-7) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Screaming Eagles Arena. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is 148.5.

Favorite Spread Over/Under Purdue Fort Wayne -5.5 148.5

Purdue Fort Wayne Betting Records & Stats

In three games this season, Purdue Fort Wayne and its opponents have gone over 148.5 combined points.

The average total in Purdue Fort Wayne's outings this year is 156, 7.5 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Mastodons are 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

Southern Indiana (5-2-0 ATS) has covered the spread 66.7% of the time, 4.7% more often than Purdue Fort Wayne (4-2-0) this season.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Southern Indiana Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Purdue Fort Wayne 3 50% 88.4 155.5 67.6 136.6 146.2 Southern Indiana 1 14.3% 67.1 155.5 69 136.6 143.6

Additional Purdue Fort Wayne Insights & Trends

The Mastodons score 88.4 points per game, 19.4 more points than the 69 the Screaming Eagles give up.

Purdue Fort Wayne is 4-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall when scoring more than 69 points.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Southern Indiana Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Purdue Fort Wayne 4-2-0 1-1 4-2-0 Southern Indiana 5-2-0 5-0 2-5-0

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Southern Indiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Purdue Fort Wayne Southern Indiana 9-6 Home Record 10-4 7-8 Away Record 5-11 1-10-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 8-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-9-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.4 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.5 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 12-2-0

