Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Southern Indiana December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-5) face the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (5-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Southern Indiana Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Buy Tickets for Other Purdue Fort Wayne Games
Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch
- AJ Smith: 12.3 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jeremiah Hernandez: 12.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jordan Tillmon: 10 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jack Campion: 5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Jack Mielke: 9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Southern Indiana Players to Watch
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Southern Indiana Stat Comparison
|Southern Indiana Rank
|Southern Indiana AVG
|Purdue Fort Wayne AVG
|Purdue Fort Wayne Rank
|332nd
|63.8
|Points Scored
|88
|27th
|228th
|73
|Points Allowed
|66
|100th
|205th
|33
|Rebounds
|30.8
|280th
|278th
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|6.8
|315th
|263rd
|6.3
|3pt Made
|10
|30th
|196th
|13
|Assists
|14.7
|109th
|286th
|13.8
|Turnovers
|9.3
|37th
