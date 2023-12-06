The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (6-2) aim to extend a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Bellarmine Knights (2-4) at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Knights Hall.

Purdue Fort Wayne Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Knights Hall in Louisville, Kentucky

Knights Hall in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Bellarmine Scoring Comparison

The Mastodons' 80.9 points per game are 7.4 fewer points than the 88.3 the Knights allow.

Purdue Fort Wayne is 2-0 when it scores more than 88.3 points.

Bellarmine's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 80.9 points.

The Knights average 60.8 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 70.0 the Mastodons allow.

When Purdue Fort Wayne gives up fewer than 60.8 points, it is 2-0.

The Knights are making 36.2% of their shots from the field, 5.2% lower than the Mastodons concede to opponents (41.4%).

Purdue Fort Wayne Leaders

Amellia Bromenschenkel: 14.1 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24)

14.1 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24) Audra Emmerson: 10.9 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (20-for-50)

10.9 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (20-for-50) Shayla Sellers: 10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)

10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28) Renna Schwieterman: 10.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.5 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)

10.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.5 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33) Destinee Marshall: 9.4 PTS, 50.9 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule