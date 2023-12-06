The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (8-1) hope to build on a three-game winning stretch when they visit the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Screaming Eagles Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Southern Indiana matchup.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Southern Indiana Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana

Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Southern Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Purdue Fort Wayne Moneyline Southern Indiana Moneyline BetMGM Purdue Fort Wayne (-6.5) 148.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Purdue Fort Wayne (-7.5) 148.5 -325 +250 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Southern Indiana Betting Trends

Purdue Fort Wayne has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of four out of the Mastodons' six games this season have hit the over.

Southern Indiana has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover twice.

So far this season, two of the Screaming Eagles games have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.