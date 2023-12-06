How to Watch Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Southern Indiana on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (8-1) will look to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-7) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Screaming Eagles Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Southern Indiana Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
- Toledo vs Oakland (7:00 PM ET | December 6)
- Youngstown State vs Ohio (7:00 PM ET | December 6)
- Ball State vs Detroit Mercy (7:00 PM ET | December 6)
Purdue Fort Wayne Stats Insights
- This season, the Mastodons have a 51.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.6% higher than the 39.7% of shots the Screaming Eagles' opponents have made.
- Purdue Fort Wayne has an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.7% from the field.
- The Mastodons are the 313th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Screaming Eagles rank 89th.
- The Mastodons score 19.4 more points per game (88.4) than the Screaming Eagles allow (69.0).
- Purdue Fort Wayne has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 69.0 points.
Purdue Fort Wayne Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Purdue Fort Wayne performed better at home last year, putting up 77.6 points per game, compared to 71.2 per game in away games.
- Defensively the Mastodons were better at home last season, surrendering 66.9 points per game, compared to 72.9 on the road.
- Purdue Fort Wayne made 9.6 treys per game, which was 0.2 fewer than it averaged away from home (9.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 35.0% at home and 34.5% on the road.
Purdue Fort Wayne Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Wittenberg
|W 95-64
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|Green Bay
|W 75-71
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|@ Oakland
|W 98-77
|Athletics Center O'rena
|12/6/2023
|@ Southern Indiana
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|12/9/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
