The Florida Panthers (14-8-2) have -120 moneyline odds to win when they host an expected tight matchup with the Dallas Stars (14-6-3), who have +100 moneyline odds, on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Panthers vs. Stars Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Panthers vs. Stars Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Panthers vs. Stars Betting Trends

Dallas has played 12 games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.

The Panthers have gone 10-4 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Stars won the only game they played as the underdog this season.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -120 or shorter, Florida has put together a 10-4 record (winning 71.4% of its games).

Dallas has had moneyline odds of +100 or longer once this season and won that game.

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 6-4 3-7-0 6.5 2.8 2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 2.8 2 7 19.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 4-6 7-3-0 6.1 3.9 3.1 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.9 3.1 11 35.5% Record as ML Favorite 4-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-2 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 5-5 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3

Stars Recent Betting Performance

